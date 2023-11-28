The Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-4) aim to end a four-game road losing streak at the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (5-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Eastern Illinois vs. Kansas Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Eastern Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Panthers have shot at a 40.9% clip from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points above the 35.2% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks have averaged.
  • Eastern Illinois has put together a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 35.2% from the field.
  • The Jayhawks are the rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 117th.
  • The Panthers score only 1.6 more points per game (66.6) than the Jayhawks allow their opponents to score (65).
  • Eastern Illinois is 2-0 when it scores more than 65 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Eastern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Eastern Illinois scored three more points per game at home (70.7) than away (67.7).
  • The Panthers allowed 68.1 points per game at home last season, and 76.4 on the road.
  • Eastern Illinois knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (4.7 per game) than on the road (5.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.8%) than on the road (35.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eastern Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Coppin State W 48-46 Millett Hall
11/19/2023 @ Miami (OH) L 76-64 Millett Hall
11/25/2023 Eureka W 85-39 Lantz Arena
11/28/2023 @ Kansas - Allen Fieldhouse
12/2/2023 St. Louis Pharmacy - Lantz Arena
12/7/2023 IUPUI - Lantz Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.