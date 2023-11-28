How to Watch Eastern Illinois vs. Kansas on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-4) aim to end a four-game road losing streak at the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (5-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Eastern Illinois vs. Kansas Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other OVC Games
- Western Carolina vs Tennessee Tech (7:00 PM ET | November 28)
- Ball State vs Little Rock (7:30 PM ET | November 28)
Eastern Illinois Stats Insights
- The Panthers have shot at a 40.9% clip from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points above the 35.2% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks have averaged.
- Eastern Illinois has put together a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 35.2% from the field.
- The Jayhawks are the rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 117th.
- The Panthers score only 1.6 more points per game (66.6) than the Jayhawks allow their opponents to score (65).
- Eastern Illinois is 2-0 when it scores more than 65 points.
Eastern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Eastern Illinois scored three more points per game at home (70.7) than away (67.7).
- The Panthers allowed 68.1 points per game at home last season, and 76.4 on the road.
- Eastern Illinois knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (4.7 per game) than on the road (5.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.8%) than on the road (35.6%).
Eastern Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Coppin State
|W 48-46
|Millett Hall
|11/19/2023
|@ Miami (OH)
|L 76-64
|Millett Hall
|11/25/2023
|Eureka
|W 85-39
|Lantz Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Kansas
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/2/2023
|St. Louis Pharmacy
|-
|Lantz Arena
|12/7/2023
|IUPUI
|-
|Lantz Arena
