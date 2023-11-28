The Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-4) aim to end a four-game road losing streak at the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks (5-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Eastern Illinois vs. Kansas Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN+

Eastern Illinois Stats Insights

The Panthers have shot at a 40.9% clip from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points above the 35.2% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks have averaged.

Eastern Illinois has put together a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 35.2% from the field.

The Jayhawks are the rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 117th.

The Panthers score only 1.6 more points per game (66.6) than the Jayhawks allow their opponents to score (65).

Eastern Illinois is 2-0 when it scores more than 65 points.

Eastern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Eastern Illinois scored three more points per game at home (70.7) than away (67.7).

The Panthers allowed 68.1 points per game at home last season, and 76.4 on the road.

Eastern Illinois knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (4.7 per game) than on the road (5.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.8%) than on the road (35.6%).

Eastern Illinois Upcoming Schedule