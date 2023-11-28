Eastern Illinois vs. Kansas November 28 Tickets & Start Time
The Kansas Jayhawks (3-0) will play the Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Eastern Illinois vs. Kansas Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Eastern Illinois Top Players (2022-23)
- Kinyon Hodges: 14.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Yaakema Rose Jr.: 9.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sincere Malone: 6.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Caleb Donaldson: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nick Ellington: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
Kansas Top Players (2022-23)
- Jalen Wilson: 20.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Gradey Dick: 14.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kevin McCullar: 10.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Dajuan Harris: 8.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- KJ Adams: 10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
Eastern Illinois vs. Kansas Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Kansas Rank
|Kansas AVG
|Eastern Illinois AVG
|Eastern Illinois Rank
|88th
|75.4
|Points Scored
|68.8
|252nd
|118th
|68.1
|Points Allowed
|72.1
|240th
|90th
|33.2
|Rebounds
|30.9
|238th
|178th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|231st
|219th
|7.0
|3pt Made
|5.2
|344th
|15th
|16.4
|Assists
|14.5
|75th
|200th
|12.0
|Turnovers
|12.9
|283rd
