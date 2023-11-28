The Kansas Jayhawks (3-0) will play the Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Eastern Illinois vs. Kansas Game Information

Eastern Illinois Top Players (2022-23)

Kinyon Hodges: 14.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Yaakema Rose Jr.: 9.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Sincere Malone: 6.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Caleb Donaldson: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Nick Ellington: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

Kansas Top Players (2022-23)

Jalen Wilson: 20.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

20.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Gradey Dick: 14.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Kevin McCullar: 10.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Dajuan Harris: 8.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK KJ Adams: 10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

Eastern Illinois vs. Kansas Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Kansas Rank Kansas AVG Eastern Illinois AVG Eastern Illinois Rank 88th 75.4 Points Scored 68.8 252nd 118th 68.1 Points Allowed 72.1 240th 90th 33.2 Rebounds 30.9 238th 178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st 219th 7.0 3pt Made 5.2 344th 15th 16.4 Assists 14.5 75th 200th 12.0 Turnovers 12.9 283rd

