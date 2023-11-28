The Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-4) visit the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (5-1) after losing four straight road games. The Jayhawks are heavy favorites by 35.5 points in the contest, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The point total is 139.5 for the matchup.

Eastern Illinois vs. Kansas Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas -35.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Eastern Illinois and its opponents have combined to score more than 139.5 points twice this season.

The average over/under for Eastern Illinois' contests this season is 130.0, 9.5 fewer points than this game's point total.

Eastern Illinois is 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

Kansas (3-2-0 ATS) has covered the spread 60% of the time, 20% more often than Eastern Illinois (2-3-0) this season.

Eastern Illinois vs. Kansas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas 3 60% 83.0 149.6 65.0 128.4 144.7 Eastern Illinois 2 40% 66.6 149.6 63.4 128.4 137.5

Additional Eastern Illinois Insights & Trends

The Panthers score an average of 66.6 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 65.0 the Jayhawks allow to opponents.

Eastern Illinois vs. Kansas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 35.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas 3-2-0 1-1 3-2-0 Eastern Illinois 2-3-0 0-0 2-3-0

Eastern Illinois vs. Kansas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kansas Eastern Illinois 15-1 Home Record 6-9 7-4 Away Record 3-12 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.7 74.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.7 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

