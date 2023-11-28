Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Effingham County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in Effingham County, Illinois today? We have you covered here.
Effingham County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Casey-Westfield High School at Effingham High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Effingham, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
