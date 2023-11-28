If you live in Iroquois County, Illinois and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Iroquois County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cissna Park High School at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School

Game Time: 4:55 PM CT on November 28

4:55 PM CT on November 28 Location: St. Joseph, IL

St. Joseph, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Ridgeview High School at Iroquois West High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 28

6:45 PM CT on November 28 Location: Gilman, IL

Gilman, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Momence High School at Central High School - Clifton