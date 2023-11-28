We have high school basketball action in Kane County, Illinois today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Kane County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bartlett High School at Geneva High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 28

5:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Geneva, IL

Geneva, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Farmington Central High School at Tremont High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28

6:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Tremont, IL

Tremont, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Yorkville High School at West Aurora High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28

6:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Aurora, IL

Aurora, IL Conference: Southwest Prairie

Southwest Prairie How to Stream: Watch Here

Aurora Central Catholic High School at Indian Creek High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 28

6:45 PM CT on November 28 Location: Shabbona, IL

Shabbona, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Kaneland High School at Rochelle Township High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Rochelle, IL

Rochelle, IL Conference: Interstate Eight

Interstate Eight How to Stream: Watch Here

