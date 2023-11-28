Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kankakee County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Kankakee County, Illinois today, we've got what you need below.
Kankakee County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grace Christian Academy at Tri-Point High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Cullom, IL
- Conference: River Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Home School Resource Center at Kankakee Trinity Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Kankakee, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bradley-Bourbonnais High School at Manteno High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Manteno, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Momence High School at Central High School - Clifton
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Clifton, IL
- Conference: River Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Donovan High School at St Anne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: St. Anne, IL
- Conference: River Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
