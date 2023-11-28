Tuesday's contest features the Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) and the Miami Hurricanes (5-0) facing off at Rupp Arena (on November 28) at 7:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 85-79 win for Kentucky.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 85, Miami (FL) 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Kentucky vs. Miami (FL)

Computer Predicted Spread: Kentucky (-6.6)

Kentucky (-6.6) Computer Predicted Total: 164.1

Kentucky is 3-3-0 against the spread, while Miami (FL)'s ATS record this season is 2-1-0. A total of four out of the Wildcats' games this season have gone over the point total, and two of the Hurricanes' games have gone over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 22.1 points per game (scoring 94.3 points per game to rank fourth in college basketball while allowing 72.2 per contest to rank 204th in college basketball) and have a +133 scoring differential overall.

The 35.7 rebounds per game Kentucky averages rank 89th in college basketball, and are 2.5 more than the 33.2 its opponents pull down per contest.

Kentucky hits 12.3 three-pointers per game (second-most in college basketball), 3.0 more than its opponents (9.3).

The Wildcats' 112.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank fifth in college basketball, and the 86.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 124th in college basketball.

Kentucky wins the turnover battle by 6.5 per game, committing 8.2 (eighth in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.7.

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes have a +82 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.4 points per game. They're putting up 89.0 points per game, 13th in college basketball, and are giving up 72.6 per contest to rank 211th in college basketball.

The 32.6 rebounds per game Miami (FL) accumulates rank 214th in the nation. Their opponents collect 31.6.

Miami (FL) hits 10.8 three-pointers per game (15th in college basketball) at a 45.8% rate (first in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 per game its opponents make, at a 27.0% rate.

Miami (FL) has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 12.4 per game (206th in college basketball) while forcing 14.0 (85th in college basketball).

