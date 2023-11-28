Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Lake County, Illinois, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Lake County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Saint Viator High School at Carmel Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Mundelein, IL
- Conference: East Suburban Catholic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakes Community High School at Vernon Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Vernon Hills, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
