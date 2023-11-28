Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in LaSalle County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in LaSalle County, Illinois today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
LaSalle County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Carroll High School at Leland High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Leland, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
