Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Livingston County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Livingston County, Illinois is happening today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Livingston County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grace Christian Academy at Tri-Point High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Cullom, IL
- Conference: River Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dwight Township High School at Prairie Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Fairbury, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
