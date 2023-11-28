The Chicago State Cougars (2-6) play the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (3-3) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Loyola Chicago vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Loyola Chicago Stats Insights

The Ramblers are shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 48.3% the Cougars allow to opponents.

The Ramblers are the 255th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars sit at 332nd.

The Ramblers put up 71.2 points per game, just 4.2 fewer points than the 75.4 the Cougars allow.

Loyola Chicago Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Loyola Chicago posted 71.1 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 65.8 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Ramblers gave up 3.6 fewer points per game (71.2) than on the road (74.8).

When playing at home, Loyola Chicago averaged 0.4 more three-pointers per game (7.1) than when playing on the road (6.7). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to in away games (32.6%).

Loyola Chicago Upcoming Schedule