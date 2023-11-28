Tuesday's contest between the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (3-3) and Chicago State Cougars (2-6) at Joseph J. Gentile Center has a projected final score of 81-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Loyola Chicago, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on November 28.

The matchup has no set line.

Loyola Chicago vs. Chicago State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Joseph J. Gentile Center

Loyola Chicago vs. Chicago State Score Prediction

Prediction: Loyola Chicago 81, Chicago State 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Loyola Chicago vs. Chicago State

Computer Predicted Spread: Loyola Chicago (-18.1)

Loyola Chicago (-18.1) Computer Predicted Total: 143.0

Loyola Chicago has a 1-4-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Chicago State, who is 3-4-0 ATS. The Ramblers have a 2-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Cougars have a record of 4-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Loyola Chicago Performance Insights

The Ramblers have been outscored by 1.8 points per game (scoring 71.2 points per game to rank 250th in college basketball while giving up 73 per outing to rank 219th in college basketball) and have a -11 scoring differential overall.

Loyola Chicago pulls down 31.5 rebounds per game (255th in college basketball) compared to the 31.3 of its opponents.

Loyola Chicago knocks down 8.2 three-pointers per game (106th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.5. It shoots 35.8% from deep while its opponents hit 37% from long range.

The Ramblers rank 235th in college basketball with 91.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 271st in college basketball defensively with 94.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Loyola Chicago has come up short in the turnover battle by 2.8 turnovers per game, committing 13.3 (268th in college basketball action) while forcing 10.5 (294th in college basketball).

