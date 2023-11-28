Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Macon County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Macon County, Illinois is happening today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Macon County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Argenta-Oreana High School at LeRoy High School
- Game Time: 5:25 PM CT on November 28
- Location: LeRoy, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lutheran School Association High School at Meridian High School - Macon
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Macon, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Teresa Catholic High School at Oakwood High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: St. Joseph, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
