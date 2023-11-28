Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Macoupin County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Macoupin County, Illinois, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Macoupin County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pawnee High School at North Mac High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Virden, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Staunton High School at Roxana High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Roxana, IL
- Conference: South Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Auburn High School - Auburn at Carlinville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Carlinville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
