Can we anticipate Marco Scandella finding the back of the net when the St. Louis Blues take on the Minnesota Wild at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Marco Scandella score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Scandella stats and insights

Scandella is yet to score through 19 games this season.

He has not faced the Wild yet this season.

Scandella has zero points on the power play.

Wild defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Wild are giving up 75 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Scandella recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:59 Away W 4-2 11/24/2023 Predators 1 0 1 14:00 Home L 8-3 11/22/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:08 Away W 6-5 11/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:10 Away W 3-1 11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:09 Away L 5-1 11/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:20 Home W 5-0 11/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:51 Away W 8-2 11/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:24 Home W 2-1 11/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:23 Home L 5-2 11/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:58 Home W 6-3

Blues vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

