Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McLean County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in McLean County, Illinois today, we've got you covered below.
McLean County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ridgeview High School at Iroquois West High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Gilman, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lexington High School at Tri-Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Downs, IL
- Conference: Heart of Illinois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Olympia High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Clinton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
