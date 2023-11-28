Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Monroe County, Illinois? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Monroe County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Triad High School at Columbia High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28

7:30 PM CT on November 28 Location: Columbia, IL

Columbia, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wesclin High School at Waterloo High School