Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ogle County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
In Ogle County, Illinois, there are exciting high school basketball games on the docket today. Information on how to stream them is available below.
Ogle County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Forreston High School at Pearl City High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Pearl City, IL
- Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kaneland High School at Rochelle Township High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Rochelle, IL
- Conference: Interstate Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
