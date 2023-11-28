Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Peoria County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Peoria County, Illinois, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Peoria County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Peoria High School at Peoria High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Peoria, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Brimfield High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Brimfield, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
