If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Peoria County, Illinois, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Peoria County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

East Peoria High School at Peoria High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28
Location: Peoria, IL

How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Brimfield High School