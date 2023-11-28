The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Piatt County, Illinois today, we've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Piatt County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Monticello High School at Riverton High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 28

7:15 PM CT on November 28 Location: Riverton, IL

Riverton, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Tri-City High School at Cerro Gordo High School