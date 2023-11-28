Robert Thomas and the St. Louis Blues will play the Minnesota Wild at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Xcel Energy Center. Looking to bet on Thomas' props? Here is some information to help you.

Robert Thomas vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Thomas Season Stats Insights

Thomas' plus-minus rating this season, in 20:00 per game on the ice, is +7.

In eight of 20 games this season, Thomas has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 15 of 20 games this season, Thomas has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Thomas has an assist in nine of 20 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability is 59.8% that Thomas goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Thomas has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Thomas Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 75 total goals (4.0 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-19) ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 20 Games 4 22 Points 3 8 Goals 0 14 Assists 3

