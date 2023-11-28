Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rock Island County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Rock Island County, Illinois is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Rock Island County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Morrison High School at Rockridge High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Taylor Ridge, IL
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alleman High School at Annawan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Annawan, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
