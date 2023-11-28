Saint Clair County, Illinois has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and information on how to watch them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Saint Clair County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Althoff Catholic High School at Mater Dei High School - Breese

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28

6:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: Breese, IL

Breese, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Belleville East High School at Highland High School