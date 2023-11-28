Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sangamon County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
In Sangamon County, Illinois, there are interesting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Information on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sangamon County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pawnee High School at North Mac High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Virden, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Collinsville High School at Rochester High School
- Game Time: 7:05 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Rochester, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Monticello High School at Riverton High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Riverton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Auburn High School - Auburn at Carlinville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Carlinville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tri-City High School at Cerro Gordo High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Cerro Gordo, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pleasant Plains High School at Calvary Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Springfield, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.