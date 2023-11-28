Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Scott County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Scott County, Illinois, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Scott County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Winchester High School Co-op - West Central at Western High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Barry, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.