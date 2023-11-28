The Indiana State Sycamores (5-1, 0-0 MVC) welcome in the Southern Illinois Salukis (4-1, 0-0 MVC) after winning four straight home games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Southern Illinois vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Southern Illinois Stats Insights

This season, Southern Illinois has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Salukis are the 258th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Sycamores sit at 356th.

The Salukis put up an average of 81.4 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 77.2 the Sycamores give up.

When it scores more than 77.2 points, Southern Illinois is 3-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Southern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Southern Illinois scored 70.2 points per game at home last season, and 64.1 away.

At home, the Salukis gave up 57.9 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 66.

Southern Illinois knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than away (7.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.8%) than on the road (32%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Illinois Upcoming Schedule