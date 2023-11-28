How to Watch Southern Illinois vs. Indiana State on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Indiana State Sycamores (5-1, 0-0 MVC) welcome in the Southern Illinois Salukis (4-1, 0-0 MVC) after winning four straight home games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Southern Illinois vs. Indiana State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Southern Illinois Stats Insights
- This season, Southern Illinois has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.
- The Salukis are the 258th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Sycamores sit at 356th.
- The Salukis put up an average of 81.4 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 77.2 the Sycamores give up.
- When it scores more than 77.2 points, Southern Illinois is 3-0.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Southern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Southern Illinois scored 70.2 points per game at home last season, and 64.1 away.
- At home, the Salukis gave up 57.9 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 66.
- Southern Illinois knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than away (7.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.8%) than on the road (32%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Southern Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|Chicago State
|W 71-55
|Banterra Center
|11/21/2023
|James Madison
|L 82-76
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/22/2023
|New Mexico State
|W 81-54
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/28/2023
|@ Indiana State
|-
|Hulman Center
|12/2/2023
|Saint Louis
|-
|Banterra Center
|12/5/2023
|Oklahoma State
|-
|Banterra Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.