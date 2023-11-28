The Indiana State Sycamores (5-1, 0-0 MVC) welcome in the Southern Illinois Salukis (4-1, 0-0 MVC) after winning four straight home games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Southern Illinois vs. Indiana State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Illinois Stats Insights

  • This season, Southern Illinois has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.
  • The Salukis are the 258th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Sycamores sit at 356th.
  • The Salukis put up an average of 81.4 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 77.2 the Sycamores give up.
  • When it scores more than 77.2 points, Southern Illinois is 3-0.

Southern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Southern Illinois scored 70.2 points per game at home last season, and 64.1 away.
  • At home, the Salukis gave up 57.9 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 66.
  • Southern Illinois knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than away (7.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.8%) than on the road (32%).

Southern Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 Chicago State W 71-55 Banterra Center
11/21/2023 James Madison L 82-76 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/22/2023 New Mexico State W 81-54 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/28/2023 @ Indiana State - Hulman Center
12/2/2023 Saint Louis - Banterra Center
12/5/2023 Oklahoma State - Banterra Center

