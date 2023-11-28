Will Torey Krug Score a Goal Against the Wild on November 28?
When the St. Louis Blues take on the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Torey Krug light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Torey Krug score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Krug stats and insights
- Krug has scored in one of 20 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not faced the Wild yet this season.
- Krug has picked up two assists on the power play.
- He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 2.2% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Wild defensive stats
- On defense, the Wild are conceding 75 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 15.6 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Krug recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/26/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|19:04
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|18:12
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|19:44
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/19/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|22:56
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|20:53
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/16/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|22:17
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Lightning
|2
|0
|2
|22:42
|Home
|W 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|1
|1
|21:24
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|22:30
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|20:44
|Home
|L 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blues vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.