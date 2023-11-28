Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Vermilion County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Vermilion County, Illinois today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Vermilion County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bismarck-Henning - Rossville-Alvin Cooperative High School at Unity High School - Tolono
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Tolono, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fisher High School at Hoopeston Area High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Hoopeston, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arcola High School at Salt Fork High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Catlin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Teresa Catholic High School at Oakwood High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: St. Joseph, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.