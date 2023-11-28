Tuesday's contest between the Western Illinois Leathernecks (5-1) and Chicago State Cougars (0-10) at Western Hall has a projected final score of 84-54 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Western Illinois, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on November 28.

In their last game on Monday, the Leathernecks secured an 80-51 victory against Stephens College.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Western Illinois vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Western Illinois vs. Chicago State Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Illinois 84, Chicago State 54

Western Illinois Schedule Analysis

The Leathernecks' signature win this season came in a 95-62 victory over the Northern Illinois Huskies on November 12.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Western Illinois 2023-24 Best Wins

95-62 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 255) on November 12

76-54 on the road over Valparaiso (No. 309) on November 18

Western Illinois Leaders

Addi Brownfield: 10.0 PTS, 2.7 STL, 35.4 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

10.0 PTS, 2.7 STL, 35.4 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Raegan McCowan: 15.0 PTS, 50.7 FG%

15.0 PTS, 50.7 FG% Anna Deets: 14.2 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)

14.2 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29) Mallory McDermott: 12.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)

12.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32) Alissa Dins: 3.8 PTS, 45.0 FG%

Western Illinois Performance Insights

The Leathernecks' +164 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 27.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.8 points per game (40th in college basketball) while allowing 53.5 per outing (33rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.