The Chicago State Cougars (0-10) aim to end a 10-game losing skid when visiting the Western Illinois Leathernecks (5-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Western Hall.

Western Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois TV: ESPN+

Western Illinois vs. Chicago State Scoring Comparison

The Cougars put up an average of 52.3 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 53.5 the Leathernecks give up to opponents.

Chicago State is 0-3 when it scores more than 53.5 points.

Western Illinois is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 52.3 points.

The 80.8 points per game the Leathernecks record are 6.2 fewer points than the Cougars allow (87).

When Western Illinois scores more than 87 points, it is 2-0.

When Chicago State allows fewer than 80.8 points, it is 0-4.

The Leathernecks shoot 46.5% from the field, only 0.4% lower than the Cougars allow defensively.

Western Illinois Leaders

Addi Brownfield: 10 PTS, 2.7 STL, 35.4 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

10 PTS, 2.7 STL, 35.4 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Raegan McCowan: 15 PTS, 50.7 FG%

15 PTS, 50.7 FG% Anna Deets: 14.2 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)

14.2 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29) Mallory McDermott: 12.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)

12.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32) Alissa Dins: 3.8 PTS, 45 FG%

Western Illinois Schedule