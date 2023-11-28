Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Whiteside County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Whiteside County, Illinois, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Whiteside County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Morrison High School at Rockridge High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Taylor Ridge, IL
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bureau Valley High School at Erie-Prophetstown COOP
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Prophetstown, IL
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sterling High School at Rock Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Rock Falls, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.