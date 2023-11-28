The Minnesota Wild (5-10-4) will attempt to halt a seven-game losing streak when they square off against the St. Louis Blues (11-8-1) at home on Tuesday, November 28 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX.

In the last 10 games, the Blues have gone 6-4-0. They have put up 35 goals, while allowing their opponents to score 33. They have gone on the power play 34 times during that span, and have capitalized with five goals (14.7% of opportunities).

Here is our pick for who will clinch the victory in Tuesday's matchup.

Blues vs. Wild Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this game expects a final result of Wild 4, Blues 3.

Moneyline Pick: Wild (-160)

Wild (-160) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Blues (+1.5)

Blues vs Wild Additional Info

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues have earned a record of 1-1-2 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall mark of 11-8-1.

St. Louis has won both of its games that were decided by one goal.

In five games this season when the Blues ended a game with only one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-3-1).

St. Louis has two points (1-3-0) in four games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.

The Blues have earned 18 points in their 10 games with more than two goals scored.

This season, St. Louis has recorded a lone power-play goal in four games has a record of 2-2-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, St. Louis is 6-2-0 (12 points).

The Blues have been outshot by opponents in 10 games, going 4-5-1 to record nine points.

Team Stats Comparison

Wild Rank Wild AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 21st 2.95 Goals Scored 2.95 21st 31st 3.95 Goals Allowed 3.05 15th 16th 30.8 Shots 30.1 20th 19th 31 Shots Allowed 32.2 26th 24th 16.22% Power Play % 9.84% 30th 32nd 66.67% Penalty Kill % 78.85% 17th

Blues vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX

Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

