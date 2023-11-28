Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Will County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Will County, Illinois today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Will County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Home School Resource Center at Kankakee Trinity Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Kankakee, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Romeoville High School at Plainfield South High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Plainfield, IL
- Conference: Southwest Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln-Way Central High School at Naperville Central High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Naperville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plainfield Central High School at Plainfield East High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Plainfield, IL
- Conference: Southwest Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
