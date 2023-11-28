Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Winnebago County, Illinois today? We've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Winnebago County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Pecatonica High School at Genoa-Kingston High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 28

Genoa, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hiawatha High School at South Beloit High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 28

South Beloit, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Winnebago High School at Hinckley-Big Rock High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

Hinckley, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Rockford Christian High School