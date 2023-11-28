Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Woodford County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Woodford County, Illinois, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Woodford County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Roanoke-Benson High School at Midland High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Varna, IL
- Conference: Tri-County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.