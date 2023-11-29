Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alexander County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball competition in Alexander County, Illinois today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Alexander County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cairo High School at Chester High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 29
- Location: DuQuoin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.