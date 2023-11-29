How to Watch Bradley vs. Murray State on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Murray State Racers (2-3, 0-0 MVC) will attempt to end a three-game losing skid when hosting the Bradley Braves (6-0, 0-0 MVC) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at CFSB Center. The game airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Bradley vs. Murray State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Bradley Stats Insights
- This season, the Braves have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% higher than the 46% of shots the Racers' opponents have hit.
- The Braves are the 197th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Racers rank 100th.
- The Braves score only 2.3 more points per game (75.5) than the Racers give up (73.2).
- When Bradley scores more than 73.2 points, it is 3-0.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Bradley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Bradley averaged 78.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 12.2 more points than it averaged in away games (66.2).
- In 2022-23, the Braves ceded 56.5 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 66.3.
- In home games, Bradley made 1.5 more threes per game (9.1) than when playing on the road (7.6). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to when playing on the road (33.4%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bradley Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Tulane
|W 80-77
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/22/2023
|UTEP
|W 63-59
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/25/2023
|Vermont
|W 79-70
|Carver Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Murray State
|-
|CFSB Center
|12/2/2023
|Indiana State
|-
|Carver Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Akron
|-
|James A. Rhodes Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.