The Murray State Racers (2-3, 0-0 MVC) will attempt to end a three-game losing skid when hosting the Bradley Braves (6-0, 0-0 MVC) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at CFSB Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bradley vs. Murray State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bradley Stats Insights

This season, the Braves have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% higher than the 46% of shots the Racers' opponents have hit.

The Braves are the 197th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Racers rank 100th.

The Braves score only 2.3 more points per game (75.5) than the Racers give up (73.2).

When Bradley scores more than 73.2 points, it is 3-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Bradley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Bradley averaged 78.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 12.2 more points than it averaged in away games (66.2).

In 2022-23, the Braves ceded 56.5 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 66.3.

In home games, Bradley made 1.5 more threes per game (9.1) than when playing on the road (7.6). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to when playing on the road (33.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bradley Upcoming Schedule