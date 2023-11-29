The Murray State Racers (2-3, 0-0 MVC) will attempt to end a three-game losing skid when hosting the Bradley Braves (6-0, 0-0 MVC) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at CFSB Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bradley vs. Murray State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bradley Stats Insights

  • This season, the Braves have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% higher than the 46% of shots the Racers' opponents have hit.
  • The Braves are the 197th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Racers rank 100th.
  • The Braves score only 2.3 more points per game (75.5) than the Racers give up (73.2).
  • When Bradley scores more than 73.2 points, it is 3-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Bradley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Bradley averaged 78.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 12.2 more points than it averaged in away games (66.2).
  • In 2022-23, the Braves ceded 56.5 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 66.3.
  • In home games, Bradley made 1.5 more threes per game (9.1) than when playing on the road (7.6). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to when playing on the road (33.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bradley Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Tulane W 80-77 JSerra Pavilion
11/22/2023 UTEP W 63-59 JSerra Pavilion
11/25/2023 Vermont W 79-70 Carver Arena
11/29/2023 @ Murray State - CFSB Center
12/2/2023 Indiana State - Carver Arena
12/5/2023 @ Akron - James A. Rhodes Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.