The Murray State Racers (2-3, 0-0 MVC) will be looking to end a three-game losing skid when hosting the Bradley Braves (6-0, 0-0 MVC) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at CFSB Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bradley vs. Murray State matchup in this article.

Bradley vs. Murray State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bradley vs. Murray State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bradley Moneyline Murray State Moneyline BetMGM Bradley (-4.5) 141.5 -190 +160 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Bradley (-4.5) 141.5 -215 +172 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Bradley vs. Murray State Betting Trends

Bradley has covered five times in six matchups with a spread this season.

A total of five out of the Braves' six games this season have gone over the point total.

Murray State has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this year.

So far this year, three out of the Racers' four games with an over/under have hit the over.

