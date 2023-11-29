Wednesday's game at CFSB Center has the Bradley Braves (6-0, 0-0 MVC) matching up with the Murray State Racers (2-3, 0-0 MVC) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 29). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 80-67 victory, heavily favoring Bradley.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Bradley vs. Murray State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Murray, Kentucky

Murray, Kentucky Venue: CFSB Center

Bradley vs. Murray State Score Prediction

Prediction: Bradley 80, Murray State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Bradley vs. Murray State

Computer Predicted Spread: Bradley (-12.5)

Bradley (-12.5) Computer Predicted Total: 147.2

Murray State has put together a 1-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Bradley is 5-1-0. The Racers have a 3-1-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Braves have a record of 5-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bradley Performance Insights

The Braves' +47 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 75.5 points per game (181st in college basketball) while allowing 67.7 per contest (124th in college basketball).

Bradley loses the rebound battle by two boards on average. It records 32.8 rebounds per game, 202nd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 34.8.

Bradley knocks down 8.7 three-pointers per game (81st in college basketball), 3.4 more than its opponents. It shoots 36.1% from deep (96th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 25.4%.

Bradley forces 11.5 turnovers per game (242nd in college basketball) while committing 12.5 (214th in college basketball).

