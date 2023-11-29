Bradley vs. Murray State November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Murray State Racers (2-1, 0-0 MVC) face the Bradley Braves (3-0, 0-0 MVC) in a clash of MVC teams at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game will be available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Bradley vs. Murray State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Bradley Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bradley Top Players (2022-23)
- Malevy Leons: 11.1 PTS, 6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Rienk Mast: 13.8 PTS, 8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Duke Deen: 9.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Connor Hickman: 8.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ja'Shon Henry: 9.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Murray State Top Players (2022-23)
- Jacobi Wood: 10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Rob Perry: 14.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Damiree Burns: 8.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jamari Smith: 11.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kenny White Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bradley vs. Murray State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Murray State Rank
|Murray State AVG
|Bradley AVG
|Bradley Rank
|203rd
|70.4
|Points Scored
|70.7
|198th
|237th
|72
|Points Allowed
|62.7
|21st
|220th
|31.2
|Rebounds
|33
|101st
|246th
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|178th
|299th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|7.9
|112th
|249th
|12.2
|Assists
|13.3
|157th
|40th
|10.4
|Turnovers
|11.1
|104th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.