The Murray State Racers (2-1, 0-0 MVC) face the Bradley Braves (3-0, 0-0 MVC) in a clash of MVC teams at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

Bradley vs. Murray State Game Information

Bradley Top Players (2022-23)

  • Malevy Leons: 11.1 PTS, 6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Rienk Mast: 13.8 PTS, 8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Duke Deen: 9.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Connor Hickman: 8.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ja'Shon Henry: 9.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Murray State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jacobi Wood: 10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Rob Perry: 14.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Damiree Burns: 8.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jamari Smith: 11.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Kenny White Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

Bradley vs. Murray State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Murray State Rank Murray State AVG Bradley AVG Bradley Rank
203rd 70.4 Points Scored 70.7 198th
237th 72 Points Allowed 62.7 21st
220th 31.2 Rebounds 33 101st
246th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th
299th 6.2 3pt Made 7.9 112th
249th 12.2 Assists 13.3 157th
40th 10.4 Turnovers 11.1 104th

