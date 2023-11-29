The Bradley Braves (6-0, 0-0 MVC) are favored (by 3.5 points) to build on a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Murray State Racers (2-3, 0-0 MVC) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 138.5 points.

Bradley vs. Murray State Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bradley -3.5 138.5

Bradley Betting Records & Stats

In four games this season, Bradley and its opponents have scored more than 138.5 combined points.

Bradley has an average total of 143.2 in its games this year, 4.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Braves are 5-1-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Bradley has been listed as the favorite in five games and won them all.

The Braves are undefeated in four games this season when favored by -165 or more on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Bradley.

Bradley vs. Murray State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bradley 4 66.7% 75.5 153.1 67.7 140.9 137.5 Murray State 3 75% 77.6 153.1 73.2 140.9 144.8

Additional Bradley Insights & Trends

Bradley compiled a 14-9-0 record against the spread in conference action last season.

The Braves record 75.5 points per game, only 2.3 more points than the 73.2 the Racers allow.

Bradley has a 3-0 record against the spread and a 3-0 record overall when scoring more than 73.2 points.

Bradley vs. Murray State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bradley 5-1-0 3-1 5-1-0 Murray State 1-3-0 1-0 3-1-0

Bradley vs. Murray State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Bradley Murray State 15-1 Home Record 11-2 8-5 Away Record 3-11 11-2-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.6 66.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.9 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-3-0

