Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Carroll County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Carroll County, Illinois and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Carroll County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eastland High School at Newman Central Catholic High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 29
- Location: Sterling, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.