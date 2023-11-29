Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in DeKalb County, Illinois, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
DeKalb County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Genoa-Kingston High School at Marengo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 29
- Location: Marengo, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Earlville High School at Sandwich High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 29
- Location: Sandwich, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
