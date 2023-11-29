Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Iroquois County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Iroquois County, Illinois today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Iroquois County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Watseka High School at Charleston High School
- Game Time: 4:55 PM CT on November 29
- Location: St. Joseph, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakwood High School at Cissna Park High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 29
- Location: St. Joseph, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.