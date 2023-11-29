Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Jackson County, Illinois today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Jackson County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
DuQuoin High School at Murphysboro High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM CT on November 29
- Location: DuQuoin, IL
- Conference: Southern Ill. River-to-River
- How to Stream: Watch Here
