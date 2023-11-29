We have high school basketball action in Kane County, Illinois today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Kane County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Farmington Central High School at Tremont High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 29

Location: Tremont, IL

Tremont, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Harvest Christian Academy at Joliet Catholic Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 29

Location: Aurora, IL

Aurora, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Prairie Ridge High School at Hampshire High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 29

Location: Hampshire, IL

Hampshire, IL Conference: Fox Valley

Fox Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School at Crystal Lake Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 29

Location: Crystal Lake, IL

Crystal Lake, IL Conference: Fox Valley

Fox Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Crystal Lake South High School at Dundee-Crown High School

Game Time: 7:02 PM CT on November 29

Location: Carpentersville, IL

Carpentersville, IL Conference: Fox Valley

Fox Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Aurora Christian High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 29

Location: Aurora, IL

Aurora, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Illinois Math and Science Academy at Aurora Christian High School