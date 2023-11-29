Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kane County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Kane County, Illinois today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kane County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Farmington Central High School at Tremont High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 29
- Location: Tremont, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harvest Christian Academy at Joliet Catholic Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 29
- Location: Aurora, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prairie Ridge High School at Hampshire High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 29
- Location: Hampshire, IL
- Conference: Fox Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School at Crystal Lake Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 29
- Location: Crystal Lake, IL
- Conference: Fox Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crystal Lake South High School at Dundee-Crown High School
- Game Time: 7:02 PM CT on November 29
- Location: Carpentersville, IL
- Conference: Fox Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Aurora Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 29
- Location: Aurora, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Illinois Math and Science Academy at Aurora Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 29
- Location: Aurora, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.