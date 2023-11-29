Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Macon County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Macon County, Illinois is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Macon County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School at St. Teresa Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:27 PM CT on November 29
- Location: St. Joseph, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
