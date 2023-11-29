Wednesday's contest features the Northwestern Wildcats (3-3) and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-4) facing off at Welsh-Ryan Arena (on November 29) at 12:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-68 win for Northwestern.

The Wildcats are coming off of an 83-61 loss to Belmont in their most recent game on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northwestern vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northwestern vs. Loyola Chicago Score Prediction

Prediction: Northwestern 74, Loyola Chicago 68

Northwestern Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Wildcats defeated the UIC Flames 92-86 on November 9.

The Wildcats have two losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 18th-most in Division 1.

Northwestern has one loss to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 44th-most in the country.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northwestern 2023-24 Best Wins

92-86 at home over UIC (No. 132) on November 9

76-68 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 287) on November 19

87-69 at home over Omaha (No. 349) on November 12

Northwestern Leaders

Melannie Daley: 14.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 53.2 FG%

14.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 53.2 FG% Caileigh Walsh: 12.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 44.4 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)

12.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 44.4 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23) Hailey Weaver: 12.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.3 FG%, 54.2 3PT% (13-for-24)

12.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.3 FG%, 54.2 3PT% (13-for-24) Paige Mott: 7.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.5 BLK, 42.3 FG%

7.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.5 BLK, 42.3 FG% Caroline Lau: 6.7 PTS, 8.0 AST, 30.2 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

Northwestern Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a -86 scoring differential, falling short by 14.3 points per game. They're putting up 70.0 points per game to rank 132nd in college basketball and are allowing 84.3 per contest to rank 351st in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.