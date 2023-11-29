Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pulaski County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Pulaski County, Illinois? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pulaski County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pope County High School at Century High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 29
- Location: Ullin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.